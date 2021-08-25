Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Citigroup

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.38.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $207.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $217.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.79.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

