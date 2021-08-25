$6.52 EPS Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.05 and the highest is $7.20. Nucor posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 934.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $19.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.00 to $21.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $13.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. Nucor’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other news, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $6,501,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Nucor by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69,222 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.54. Nucor has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $128.81.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

