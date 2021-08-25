Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.590-$-1.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.23 million.Personalis also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.410-$-0.390 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Personalis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Personalis from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Personalis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Personalis alerts:

Shares of PSNL opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.02. The stock has a market cap of $852.27 million, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.50. Personalis has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. Analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $2,467,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,039,763.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $25,047.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,148 shares of company stock worth $5,189,766. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Personalis stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.