Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 770 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Legacy Bridge LLC lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after buying an additional 12,779,463 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,441 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,492 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,743,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,680 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 102.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,902 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.61. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.