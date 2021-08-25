iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Announces Earnings Results

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%.

NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16. iMedia Brands has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iMedia Brands stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of iMedia Brands worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of iMedia Brands in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

