Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Aug 25th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will report $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 688.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQNR. HSBC set a $19.76 target price on Equinor ASA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $21.04 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of -91.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 159.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

