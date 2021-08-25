Oppenheimer Increases Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $584.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $474.00 to $584.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.63.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $554.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $555.03. The company has a market capitalization of $151.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $513.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,503.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

