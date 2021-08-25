Oppenheimer Increases Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $584.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $474.00 to $584.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.41% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.63.
NASDAQ INTU opened at $554.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $555.03. The company has a market capitalization of $151.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $513.30.
In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,503.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
