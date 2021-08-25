CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

CTO Realty Growth has increased its dividend by 955.6% over the last three years.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.30. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $38.52 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 138.12%. Research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura M. Franklin purchased 500 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.93 per share, for a total transaction of $26,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge purchased 1,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $960,260.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,455 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTO shares. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

