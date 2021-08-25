Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 55,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 82,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 13,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 25,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $118.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $118.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.46.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,148,442 shares of company stock valued at $190,415,254 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

