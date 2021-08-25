Avestar Capital LLC Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,861 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 972.2% in the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 140,654 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,483,000 after buying an additional 127,536 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 13.1% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 112,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 251,984 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $16,989,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 36,991 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.37.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

