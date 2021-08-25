Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Photronics updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.210-$0.290 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.21-0.29 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. Photronics has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $843.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22.

In other news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $51,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 117,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,824.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $245,130 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Photronics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Photronics worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

