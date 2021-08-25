Matryx Price Hits $0.0483 (MTX)

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Matryx has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Matryx has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $25,687.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matryx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0483 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00054886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00053122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.92 or 0.00783156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00100203 BTC.

Matryx Coin Profile

Matryx (MTX) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matryx’s official website is matryx.ai . Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Matryx

