Plian Price Tops $0.0118 on Exchanges (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, Plian has traded up 25.2% against the dollar. One Plian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Plian has a total market cap of $9.86 million and approximately $83,584.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00054886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00053122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.92 or 0.00783156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00100203 BTC.

Plian Profile

Plian (PI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 834,554,697 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

