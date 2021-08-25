Polkastarter Market Capitalization Tops $136.50 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Polkastarter coin can now be bought for $1.86 or 0.00003890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polkastarter has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Polkastarter has a total market cap of $136.50 million and $30.45 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Polkastarter

Polkastarter is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,301,332 coins. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkastarter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkastarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

