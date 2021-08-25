TurtleCoin Price Hits $0.0001 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $12.92 million and approximately $251,483.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 63% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 74.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 109,072,238,236 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.