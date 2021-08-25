CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COMM. Evercore ISI upgraded CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CommScope by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

