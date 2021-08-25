Estia Health Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:EHE)

Estia Health Limited (ASX:EHE) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.03.
Estia Health Company Profile
