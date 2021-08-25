Estia Health Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:EHE)

Estia Health Limited (ASX:EHE) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Estia Health Company Profile

Estia Health Limited operates residential aged care homes in Australia. As of June 30, 2020, it had 69 homes, which include 6,182 resident places in New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, and Victoria. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

