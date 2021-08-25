Analysts Set Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Price Target at $18.33

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XHR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,164.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XHR opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.66. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

