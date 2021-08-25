NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.82.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUVA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get NuVasive alerts:

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 30,711 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,345,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 250,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 29,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 166,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,540 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUVA opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,002.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.