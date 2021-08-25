First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 15th

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $14.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,069,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,145 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $14,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

