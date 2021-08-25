Nwam LLC Raises Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 117.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.27. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $64.49.

