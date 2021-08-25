Kadant’s (KAI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Kadant (NYSE:KAI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $240.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $230.00. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Kadant alerts:

NYSE:KAI opened at $203.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.40. Kadant has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kadant will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $308,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at $638,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,917 shares of company stock worth $730,125 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kadant by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 56,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Kadant by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.