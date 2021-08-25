Nwam LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Nwam LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,498 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,669,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,550,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

SMH opened at $263.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.00. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $163.57 and a 52-week high of $271.79.

