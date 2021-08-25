AIA Group Ltd Makes New $309,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 30.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,240 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,941,000 after acquiring an additional 107,945 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 243.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 411,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after acquiring an additional 291,939 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $74.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.09. The company has a market capitalization of $133.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $924,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,102,991.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $641,920.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,861 shares of company stock worth $35,900,807. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.