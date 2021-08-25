Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 137.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,678 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 81,727 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.3% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 43,940 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 183,335 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.2% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $148.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $417.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.60. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 956,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total transaction of $136,021,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,323,175.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,512,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,895,550 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

