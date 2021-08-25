Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 137.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,678 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 81,727 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.3% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 43,940 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 183,335 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.2% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Walmart stock opened at $148.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $417.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.60. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.
In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 956,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total transaction of $136,021,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,323,175.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,512,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,895,550 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
