Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 14,554 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 1,794.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.15.

SO opened at $65.73 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $67.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.40. The stock has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.