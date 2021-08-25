Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.440-$11.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:TSE opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.59. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

A number of research firms have commented on TSE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinseo from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.78.

In other Trinseo news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trinseo stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Trinseo worth $12,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

