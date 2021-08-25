Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $33,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,805.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Myers purchased 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.15 per share, with a total value of $100,106.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

CENT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

