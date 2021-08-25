Capital Square LLC Acquires New Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 90.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 8,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $109,058.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,108.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steven Plust purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $103,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,969 shares in the company, valued at $750,118.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 27,562 shares of company stock worth $362,395. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPMT opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $15.92.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

