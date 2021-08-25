Nwam LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $2,222,077.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.18 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $350.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.02.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.