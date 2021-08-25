Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,112 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 99,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Workday by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 24,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 6.8% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 248,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,302,000 after buying an additional 11,607 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday stock opened at $245.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of -346.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.84. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.32 and a 1-year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013 in the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Monday. Barclays raised Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.16.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

