Capital Square LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Capital Square LLC cut its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in UDR by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in UDR by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in UDR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in UDR by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in UDR by 1.1% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UDR. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Shares of UDR opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,042.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.08%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,000 shares of company stock worth $9,742,950 in the last ninety days. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

