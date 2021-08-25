Boston Financial Mangement LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $47,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FNF. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

FNF stock opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.27. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,314,235.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,412,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,017 shares of company stock worth $2,779,522 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.