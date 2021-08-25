1,369 Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Purchased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 19,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB stock opened at $171.45 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.16.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.