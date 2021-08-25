Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 64 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,312,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 12.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 74,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 12.9% during the second quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 482,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $114,315,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 581 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.5% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.16.

Cigna stock opened at $211.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

