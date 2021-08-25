Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Receives GBX 681.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 681.25 ($8.90).

MGGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Meggitt to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 491 ($6.41) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of LON MGGT opened at GBX 834.80 ($10.91) on Friday. Meggitt has a 1 year low of GBX 245.10 ($3.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 846 ($11.05). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 566.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

