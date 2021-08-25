Brokerages Set Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Price Target at $33.40

Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of SPNS opened at $28.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $35.85.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sapiens International by 1,199.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 166,505 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 37.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 75,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 40.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 3.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

