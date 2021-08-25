First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of LMBS opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.83. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.62 and a 52 week high of $51.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,915 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

