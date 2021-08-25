Arqma Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,668.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0382 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $398,164.65 and $1,668.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 17.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,737.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,148.59 or 0.06595603 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $636.03 or 0.01332333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.86 or 0.00364188 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00132062 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.33 or 0.00641685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.76 or 0.00338842 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.80 or 0.00322177 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,462,652 coins and its circulating supply is 10,418,108 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.