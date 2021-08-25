0xcert Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One 0xcert coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 0xcert has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $852,796.87 and $105,398.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00054553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.92 or 0.00781189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00100064 BTC.

0xcert Coin Profile

0xcert is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

