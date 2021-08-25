iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 116,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 27,908 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 830,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,090,000 after acquiring an additional 119,277 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

GOVT stock opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.