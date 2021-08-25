iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 484,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,648,000 after purchasing an additional 65,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 221,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after purchasing an additional 81,883 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $104.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.33. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.