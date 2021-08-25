Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $580,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 52.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

