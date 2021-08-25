Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1389 per share on Monday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 12th. This is a boost from Chorus’s previous final dividend of $0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.58, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

