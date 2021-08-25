BlackCoin Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0747 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00026049 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000110 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 52.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001400 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,858,137 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

