Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million-$790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $772.02 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

NYSE SRI opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a market cap of $644.60 million, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 2.20%. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stoneridge will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stoneridge stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.24% of Stoneridge worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.