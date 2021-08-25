Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.590-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $174.93 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $175.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Keysight Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 708,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Keysight Technologies worth $172,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

