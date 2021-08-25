VGI Partners Limited (ASX:VGI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

VGI Partners Limited (ASX:VGI) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 29th. This is a positive change from VGI Partners’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

VGI Partners Company Profile

VGI Partners Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to high net worth individuals, family offices, endowment funds, Pooled investment vehicles, Corporations or other businesses and other wholesale clients. The firm invests in public equity markets across the globe.

