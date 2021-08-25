Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,443 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 213.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UBSI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.89.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

