Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,658 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 57,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 78.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plexus during the first quarter worth about $1,280,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Plexus by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Plexus during the first quarter worth about $1,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $89.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.43. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Plexus’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on shares of Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital upgraded shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.12.

In related news, Director J Joel Quadracci acquired 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

